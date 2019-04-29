

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's merchandise trade surplus increased in March from the previous month as well as from a year ago, preliminary data from Statistics Sweden showed on Monday.



The visible trade surplus grew to SEK 7 billion in March from SEK 6.3 billion in February.



A year ago, the surplus was SEK 1.6 billion.



The value of exports up 9 percent year-on-year and imports rose 4 percent.



Trade in goods with non-EU countries led to a surplus of SEK 16.9 billion, while EU trade resulted in a deficit of SEK 9.9 billion.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the trade surplus was SEK 4 billion in March versus SEK 3.5 billion in February.



In the January to March period, exports grew 10 percent year-on-year and imports rose 4 percent. The trade surplus was SEK 16.6 billion versus SEK 4.1 billion a year ago.



Separately, the agency reported that the annual growth rate of Swedish households' loans from financial institutions decreased by 0.2 percentage points month-on-month to 5 percent in March.



Further, the statistical office said labor costs increased 1.7 percent year-on-year for wage earners and by 2 percent for salaried employees in February.



