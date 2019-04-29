As from April 30, unit rights issued by Ayima Group AB (publ) will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until May 13, 2019. Instrument: Subscription units ------------------------------------------ Short name: AYIMA UR B ------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0012569168 ------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 172839 ------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------ As from April 30, 2019, paid subscribed units issued by Ayima Group AB (publ) will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units ------------------------------------------------ Short name: AYIMA BTU B ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0012569176 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 172840 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Eminova Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Eminova Fondkommission AB on +46-8-684 211 00.