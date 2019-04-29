The slew of new capacity will come from projects allocated from the bids received for the autumn 2018 round of the SDE+ program for large scale renewables. The Dutch Central Agency for Statistics revealed new PV additions last year were 200 MW more than predicted, at 1.5 GW, and the government last week announced net metering conditions for rooftop solar would be maintained until 2023.The organization responsible for utility scale renewable energy projects in the Netherlands has announced the allocation of 4.02 GW of new capacity, with 2.95 GW of it solar. Enterprise Agency the Rijksdienst voor ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...