As anticipated at the H119 results, order intake for Cohort remained strong through the second half of the year. With the addition of Chess, the backlog at the year end should stand at more than £175m, comfortably a record for the group. It represents c 1.3 years of revenues based on our FY20 expectations and while many of the contracts are multi-year, it does provide increased sales cover for the medium term. Cohort continues to deliver against its growth strategy, appears to be largely insulated from Brexit concerns and still trades on an undemanding P/E multiple.

