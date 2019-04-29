The non-intrusive online test quickly assesses relevant PCI DSS requirements, verifies CMS security and runs a privacy check

ImmuniWeb, a global provider of web, mobile and API security testing and risk ratings, expands its free community offering with a website security test. Initially designed for SMEs and organizations with nascent application security testing programs, large organizations with mature DevSecOps programs can also benefit from the service to quickly run hundreds of daily scans ensuring essential security and compliance of external web applications.

Once launched, the test will:

Verify PCI DSS requirements 6.2, 6.5 and 6.6.

Fingerprint versions of over 100 most popular CMS, web frameworks and over 165,000 of their plugins.

Run a comprehensive vulnerability check for all known vulnerabilities in the fingerprinted software.

Check over 20 HTTP headers related to security, encryption or privacy for strong configurations in line with industry best practices, including ones from OWASP.

Assess Content Security Policy (CSP) to prevent some XSS and CSRF exploitation vectors, as well as variations of ransomware and Cryptojacking attacks.

Among almost 40 million public websites tested, only 9.74% contain up2date software, 2.07% satisfy the aforementioned PCI DSS requirements, and only 2.39% are protected with a WAF.

Ilia Kolochenko, CEO and Founder or ImmuniWeb, says: "Our free community offering enables our company to maintain sustainable relations with the community, get valuable feedback and actionable data on the global state of application security. We are excited to see a steadily growing number of users, many of whom later become commercial customers for our ImmuniWeb AI offering."

The website security test is now also integrated with the freemium ImmuniWeb Discovery offering based on OSINT technology for non-intrusive discovery of an organization's external attack surface. ImmuniWeb Discovery quickly builds a comprehensive inventory of an organization's external web, mobile and cloud assets, providing an ultimate asset visibility to organizations of all sizes.

About ImmuniWeb

ImmuniWeb AI platform leverages its proprietary Multilayer Application Security Testing technology (DAST, IAST, SCA) for a rapid, DevSecOps-enabled and cost-effective application penetration testing via ImmuniWeb On-Demand, Continuous and MobileSuite offerings. ImmuniWeb is a recipient of many prestigious awards and industry recognitions including Gartner Cool Vendor, IDC Innovator and the winner of SC Awards Europe 2018 in the "Best Usage of AI/ML" category.

