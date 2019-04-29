Visiongain Publishes Global Self-Adhesive Labels Market 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Self-adhesive Labels Market by Type (Release Liner, Linerless), by Nature (Permanent, Removable, Repositionable), by Composition (Composition of Self-Adhesive Labels, Production Process), by End User (Food & Beverages, Consumer Durables, Home & Personal Care Products, Pharmaceuticals, Retail Labels), Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast
Market Definition:
• Self-adhesive labels also called as sticky labels are commonly used as packaging labels with necessary information of the product over it.
• Self-adhesive labels are usually made up of three layers namely; release liner, a layer of adhesive, and the face material.
• Self-adhesive labels are used to display important information regarding the product in brief, such as product's name/brand, product description, barcode, and authentication code.
Market Overview and Trends
• Self-adhesive labels are of two types namely; temporary or removable and permanent.
• Temporary self-adhesive labels are primarily used as price tags or advertisement materials whereas, permanent self-adhesive labels are widely used in electrical and electronic appliances.
• These labels are time-effective, cost-effective, long lasting, versatile, easy to apply, and its appearance boosts the shelf appeal.
• Currently, these labels are the most popular method of labelling products and are dominated the food and beverage industry.
• Along with providing product information of packaged food and drinks, self-adhesive labels also act as a crucial marketing tool for companies in the food and winemaking sector.
• They can help grabbing attention of customers and influence their purchasing choices.
• In addition to consumer packaging, there is an increasing need for self-adhesive labels in the supply chain and logistics sector. These labels allow product batches to be better managed and identified.
• Moreover, growing e-commerce sector also offer significant growth opportunities for the self-adhesive labels manufacturers.
Market Dynamics:
Factors Influencing the Market Growth:
• Globally, the packaging industry is experiencing tremendous boost. Growing urbanization and increasing consumer income levels in developing economies are collectively driving demand for packaged products.
• This is primarily fueling the consumption of labelling materials such as self-adhesive labels
• Growing e-commerce and food and beverages industries
• growing application of self-adhesive labels in consumer goods and home and personal care industry
• Increasing demand in emerging countries
Factors Restraining the Market Growth:
• Advantages of traditional wet-glue labels over self-adhesive labels
• Lack of awareness about various types of labelling techniques
Market Segmentation 2019-2029:
The self-adhesive labels market is segmented on the type, nature, composition, end user and geography.
Type
• Release Liner Market, 2019-2029
• Linerless Market, 2019-2029
Nature
• Permanent Market, 2019-2029
• Removable Market, 2019-2029
• Repositionable Market, 2019-2029
Composition
• Composition of Self-Adhesive Labels Market, 2019-2029
• Production Process Market, 2019-2029
End User
• Food & Beverages Market, 2019-2029
• Consumer Durables Market, 2019-2029
• Home & Personal Care Products Market, 2019-2029
• Pharmaceuticals Market, 2019-2029
• Retail Labels Market, 2019-2029
• Others Market, 2019-2029
Geographic breakdown
Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:
• North America Market, 2019-2029
• Europe Market, 2019-2029
• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029
• LAMEA Market, 2019-2029
Competitive Analysis:
• The key players in the self-adhesive labels market adopt various organic and inorganic growth strategies to develop their market position and gain significant market share.
• Companies mainly focus on product launches and partnerships and collaborations to strengthen their product offerings.
• In December 2018 VPF launched environment-friendly self-adhesive label made of grass paper.
• Companies also focus on geographic expansion to enhance their customer base.
Major Market Players:
Avery Dennison, CCL Industries, Multi-Color Corporation, UPM-Kymmene, Huhtamaki, Coveris Holdings S.A., Americk Packaging Group Torraspapel Adestor (Part of Lecta Group), Fuji Seal International, and Lintec.
Companies covered in the report include:
Americk Packaging Group
Avery Dennison
Aztec Label
BSP Labels
C S Labels
CCL Industries
Coveris Holdings S.A.
Etiquette Labels
Etis Slovakia, A.S.
Fuji Seal International
Hansol Paper
Huhtamaki
Inland Label and Marketing Services
Label Craft
Lintec
Multi-Color Corporation
Muroll
Reflex Labels
Royston Labels
Secura Labels
SVS Spol. S R.O.
Terragene
Torraspapel Adestor (Part of Lecta Group)
UPM-Kymmene
VPF
