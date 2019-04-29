sprite-preloader
Montag, 29.04.2019

29.04.2019 | 11:28
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

LVMH Blockchain Opens New Era For Authentic Luxury

MILAN, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Access to a quick and simple confirmation that a product is authentic will soon be the new normal in luxury thanks to LVMH and blockchain technology, according to a new report from Certilogo.

Making Blockchain Real: LVMH and the Future of Authentic Luxury explores the cultural and commercial potential of blockchain technology for product authentication and supply chain transparency, two emerging priorities for luxury consumers in the digital age.

Coindesk reports the LVMH project will launch in May or June for Louis Vuitton and Parfums Christian Dior, making LVMH the first world-class player in luxury to adopt blockchain technology for product tracking and authentication at scale.

"When a leader with the reach and respect of LVMH decides that product authentication is a must for luxury consumers, it's time for every brand with a luxury and premium positioning to pay attention," said Michele Casucci, Certilogo founder and CEO.

The authentication provider to more than 80 global brands, Certilogo prepared Making Blockchain Real to identify the unique strengths and weaknesses of blockchain technology as a platform to build trust, engage discerning global consumers, and add new value to the luxury purchase experience.

"Blockchain is one of the most exciting technologies of our generation for showing consumers where a product came from, who made it, what it was made from, and that it is authentic," Casucci said, "but there are also some limitations to address."

The report names 7 developments to watch in the LVMH rollout and its uptake by brands. "It's the beginning of a new era for authentic luxury and that's good news for everyone," Casucci concluded. "We look forward to hearing more details from LVMH when they are disclosed."

Download the report here.

ABOUT CERTILOGO

Certilogo is the global leader in digital product authentication and consumer engagement for the fashion and luxury industries, trusted by 1 user every 13 seconds in more than 200 countries. Products tagged with unique identifiers in UHF RFID, NFC, QR and alphanumeric formats are verified with advanced artificial intelligence at certilogo.com. Counterfeits and clones are unmasked instantly, protecting loyal brand consumers and ensuring data integrity for products tracked in private databases and Blockchain ledgers. 2018 AI Achievement Award Winner, "Best Use of Artificial Intelligence in Fashion."

MEDIA CONTACT

press@certilogo.com


© 2019 PR Newswire