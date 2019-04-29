

NEUTRAUBLING (dpa-AFX) - Beverage filling and packaging company Krones AG (KRNTY.PK, KRNNF.PK) Monday reported a slide in its net profit for the first quarter, reflecting the ongoing high material and personnel costs, but revenues grew more than 10 percent year-on-year. In addition, the Group confirmed its targets for 2019.



For the first quarter, the Group's consolidated net income slid 6.2 percent to 36.3 million euros from 38.7 million euros, and earnings per share declined to 1.15 euros from 1.23 euros last year.



Earnings before taxes or EBT for the period was down 8.4 percent to 51.5 million euros. This corresponds to an EBT margin of 5.2 percent versus 6.3 percent last year.



Revenue for the first quarter rose 10.3 percent to 983.5 million euros. while it grew 5.9 percent, after adjusting for acquisitions and currency effects.



Looking ahead, the Group confirmed its outlook for 2019, continuing to expect 3 percent revenue growth and an EBT margin of 6 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX