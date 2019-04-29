CUI Global Subsidiary Orbital Gas Systems Showcases New Technologies at Open House

HOUSTON, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CUI Global, Inc.'s. (NASDAQ: CUI) wholly-owned Energy subsidiary, Orbital Gas Systems ("Orbital"), held a technology showcase and open house for customers and suppliers at its Houston facility at 1924 Aldine Western Road on Thursday, April 25, 2019. The 39,000 square foot facility supports the growth of the upstream, midstream and downstream product lines and services, including gas metering, process control, telemetry, gas sampling, environmental monitoring and BioMethane systems.

More than 150 attendees, including midstream and downstream end users and service companies, viewed featured technologies including, GasPT analysis units, VE Technology sampling equipment, Mercury Analyzer systems, Integration modules, and BioMethane solutions.

"Three years ago customers were buying just engineering services from Orbital, but today, given our advanced metering technology, customers are very interested in buying and deploying our products as well," said Orbital President Nicholas Clough. "And, the outstanding support of our customers and suppliers in attendance really demonstrates the gas industry's need for our technologies and the importance of periodic knowledge transfers like these that facilitate our sales and business development activities. This event showcased the full capabilities of our Houston facility and Orbital's innovative technologies, as well as serving to highlight employees who engineer, manufacture, install, and service these technologies on a daily basis."

About Orbital Gas Systems

Orbital Gas Systems, (Orbital) has offices in the United Kingdom and Houston, Texas. For over 30 years, Orbital has developed its portfolio of products, services and resources to offer a diverse range of personalized gas engineering solutions to the gas utilities, power generation, emissions, manufacturing and automotive industries. Orbital's internationally recognized expertise in the natural gas industry, including bringing together the patented VE Technology with the ground-breaking GasPT device, offers natural gas operators and users a comprehensive engineering array for the next generation of energy metering systems. Orbital is a wholly owned subsidiary of CUI Global, Inc.

For more information, please visit www.orbitalgas.com .

About CUI Global, Inc.

CUI Global, Inc. is a publicly traded company dedicated to maximizing shareholder value through the acquisition and development of innovative companies, products and technologies. From Orbital Gas Systems' advanced GasPT platform targeting the energy sector, to CUI Inc.'s digital power platform serving the networking and telecom space, CUI Global and its subsidiaries have built a diversified portfolio of industry leading technologies that touch many markets. As a publicly traded company, shareholders are able to participate in the opportunities, revenues, and profits generated by the products, technologies, and market channels of CUI Global and its subsidiaries. But most importantly, a commitment to conduct business with a high level of integrity, respect, and philanthropic dedication allows the organization to make a difference in the lives of their customers, employees, investors and global community.

For more information please visit www.cuiglobal.com .

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The company may experience significant fluctuations in future operating results due to a number of economic, competitive, and other factors, including, among other things, our reliance on third-party manufacturers and suppliers, government agency budgetary and political constraints, new or increased competition, changes in market demand, and the performance or reliability of our products. These factors and others could cause operating results to vary significantly from those in prior periods, and those projected in forward-looking statements. Additional information with respect to these and other factors, which could materially affect the company and its operations, are included in certain forms the company has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

