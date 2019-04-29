

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were little changed on Monday after Spain's third parliamentary election in less than four years did little to dispel uncertainty over the country's political future.



The benchmark DAX held steady at 12,316 as encouraging U.S. GDP and Chinese industrial output data offered some support.



Profits at China's industrial firms grew an annual 13.9 percent in March, a government report showed on Saturday, following four months of contraction. That marked the biggest monthly increase since July 2018.



Deutsche Bank dropped 1.4 percent. The lender's investment bank does not need a fundamental strategic overhaul following the collapse of merger talks with rival Commerzbank, the Financial Times reported quoting the German banking giant's Chairman Paul Achleitner.



Fielmann gained 1 percent. The eyewear maker reported that its first-quarter net income increased year-over-year to 46.6 million euros from 42.5 million euros.



Kuka, a manufacturer of industrial robots, rallied 3 percent. The company has confirmed its FY19 outlook after reporting a 54.6 percent jump in first-quarter earnings after taxes.



Bayer Group tumbled 2.4 percent after a majority of shareholders refused to ratify management's actions in 2018.



