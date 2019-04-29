Shenzhen gathers momentum for global cooperation through innovation and design -- Shenzhen International Culture Week 2019 kicked off in Bern

BERN, Switzerland, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A memorandum of understanding of bilateral cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative framework was signed between President of the Swiss Confederation Ueli Maurer and China at the Second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, which just concluded. Echoing the move, the 2019 Shenzhen International Culture Week & Promotion of "CityPlus" Platform kicked off in the Canton of Bern, Switzerland, on April 29. The southern Chinese city deeply impressed the world with its orientation toward innovation and design and the willingness to promote openness, cooperation and development.

At the event, Shenzhen City of Design Promotion Office (SZCDPO) and Shenzhen Foundation for International Exchange and Cooperation introduced the City of Design and the "CityPlus" platform, respectively, and a distinct exhibition promoting Shenzhen Design Award for Young Talents, which is for outstanding new creative designs, was held.

"Innovative and dynamic, Shenzhen represented an enchanting metropolis of global fame," said Christoph Ammann, deputy governor of the Canton of Bern, expressing hope that both parties would expand exchanges in economy, culture, science and technology and other areas. Authoritative figures of the business, political, cultural and educational communities have shown interest in the designs present on site and looked forward to deeper cooperation with Shenzhen on more fronts.

As China's first City of Design recognized by UNESCO, Shenzhen is offering global talents of innovation and design a broad platform to grow professionally.

Tommaso Masera from Italy has started working in Shenzhen since 2007 as a designer. He was impressed by the Shenzhen Design Exhibition during the 2018 Shenzhen Design Week.

"As Italy was the guest country of honor last year, I attended the event as an exhibitor of the Italian pavilion and got exposed to the latest technologies and production techniques. Besides, with the enabling atmosphere of design here, I have launched two watch brands," said Mr. Masera.

Home to approximately 13,000 design institutions, Shenzhen grabs a larger Chinese market share in graphic design, industrial design, interior design and fashion design. For seven consecutive years the city has ranked first in China in terms of the number of enterprises winning the Red Dot Design Award and the iF Product Design Award. Such major events as the International Cultural Industries Fair (ICIF), the Shenzhen Design Week & Global Design Award and the HK-SZ Design Biennale have emerged as shinning "brand names" of Shenzhen.

"Shenzhen values the growth of the design industry, which is endowed with a solid foundation and a sound environment that ensure rapid development. Going ahead, the city is set to expand exchange and cooperation with the global design community for win-win results," Dr. Han Wangxi, head of SZCDPO, addressed at the promotion.

Shenzhen and Bern have seen increased exchanges and cooperation not just on the government level, but in the business sector. To deepen the already close ties, both parties send business delegations to each other's annual major events, including Switzerland's Baselworld and the Shenzhen-hosted ICIF and High-Tech Fair.

According to Li Xiaogan, director of Shenzhen Association for International Culture Exchanges, the Swiss event reminds him once again that the two cities have much to complement each other, be it in design and environmental protection, or intellectual property protection and city management. A bright future for bilateral cooperation is thus ensured. Li expressed hope that both parties would further mutually beneficial cooperation in personnel training, fashion design and cultural tourism so as to achieve win-win progress.