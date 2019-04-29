Issued from the 74th Conference of the International Federation of Air Line Pilots' Associations in Berlin, Germany:

All pilots represented by APLA in Argentina will be on strike as of 30 April 2019. Reasons for the strike:

Avianca Argentina is not paying salaries and has reduced their fleet.

Andes Airlines has reduced their fleet and is paying salaries only in instalments.

LATAM Argentina reduced their fleet and has closed several operational bases throughout the country.

Aerolineas Argentinas is reducing their widebody fleet, and suspending international routes in favour of foreign companies.

The current aviation policy of the Argentinian government fosters division between workers and encourages the unionisation of low cost carrier pilots by companies instead of allowing them to join a nationally representative pilot association. This is a direct attempt to reduce the power of representation of the Air Line Pilots Association (APLA).

The International Federation of Air Line Pilots' Associations (IFALPA) pledges its full support to all APLA Argentina pilots on strike to protect their job security and working conditions in Argentina.

Note to Editors: The International Federation of Air Line Pilots' Associations represents more than 100,000 pilots in nearly 100 countries around the globe. The mission of IFALPA is to promote the highest level of aviation safety worldwide and to be the global advocate of the piloting profession; providing representation, services and support to both our members and the aviation industry.

