Neudata Launches Alternative Data Selection Tool

LONDON and NEW YORK, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Neudata, the global alternative data evaluation company, is delighted to announce the launch of a dataset selection tool, an innovative comparison tool to help clients navigate the rapidly growing universe of datasets in the most efficient way.

Neudata clients will be able to compare sets of data across a range of metrics, helping them determine which is most relevant to their individual investment strategy.

"With the volume of data available to clients increasing at such a rapid rate, selecting the most useful and relevant is a huge challenge that can easily slow down your investment process," said Rado Lipuš, Founder and CEO of Neudata. "We're aiming to change this."

Daryl Smith, Head of Research, added: "We've launched this in direct response to client requests. There's clearly a need to reduce the hassle associated with discovering and comparing basic features of datasets such as affordability, history, universe applicability and many other factors. This tool does exactly that."

Neudata provides fund managers and quant strategists with alternative data intelligence and research from over one thousand sources. The Neudata selection tool is bespoke and free to use for all Neudata clients.

About Neudata

Neudata was founded in 2016 in London by Rado Lipuš, a 20-year veteran of the investment management industry with extensive experience in sales, fintech and data innovation. The company's team of analysts in London and Asia sources and evaluates unique, granular and often hard to find information from over a thousand providers on a daily basis, enabling investors globally to make their best-informed decisions about what data to buy, and how to use it.

Neudata works with all types of alternative data, from sentiment to social media, weather to web-tracking, and economic to environmental. Providers are based in dozens of countries and range from small entrepreneurial start-ups to multinational conglomerates.

