

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Loews Corp. (L) revealed a profit for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit came in at $394 million, or $1.27 per share. This compares with $293 million, or $0.89 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.0% to $3.76 billion from $3.58 billion last year.



Loews Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $394 Mln. vs. $293 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.27 vs. $0.89 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.95 -Revenue (Q1): $3.76 Bln vs. $3.58 Bln last year.



