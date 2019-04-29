Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 26-April-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1901.00p INCLUDING current year revenue 1930.68p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1856.46p INCLUDING current year revenue 1886.15p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---