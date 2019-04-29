The first mixed auction for renewable energy technologies will be held in September and will allocate around 300 GWh. The government will apportion €20 million for solar rebates up to 2023.A few days after the European Commission approved Lithuania's €385 million auction plan for renewable energy, the Baltic nation's Ministry of Energy has unveiled details of how the program will work. The ministry said technology-neutral auctions would be held and selected projects awarded a 12-year feed-in premium tariff. "The key criterion that will determine new auction winners will be the lowest premium ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...