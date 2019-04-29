The 74th Conference of the International Federation of Air Line Pilots' Associations (IFALPA) in Berlin, Germany:

The 2019 IFALPA Conference fully supports any developments that improve the current safety standards in commercial air transport. Our enviable safety record and culture is based upon two properly rested, fully qualified, and well-trained pilots. It is imperative that any future evolution of this benchmark improves upon it and does not degrade the safety and security level in any area.

It is the Federation's position that because reduced crew operations carry significant additional risks over existing dual pilot operations, they will result in a serious reduction in flight safety. It is essential to fully address these risks and safety shortfalls before the industry accepts changes to the standards which have built the safest transportation system in history.

Note to Editors: The International Federation of Air Line Pilots' Associations represents more than 100,000 pilots in nearly 100 countries around the globe. The mission of IFALPA is to promote the highest level of aviation safety worldwide and to be the global advocate of the piloting profession; providing representation, services and support to both our members and the aviation industry.

