Higher order books in the UK and India are a positive way to end FY19, which concluded in line with previous guidance. UK market conditions appear to be stable while India is continuing to strengthen. Year-end net cash is similar to H1, and slightly below where we had previously expected, but Severfield retains its conservative balance sheet position. Save for the net cash adjustment, our estimates are unchanged; the P/E rating reduces from 11.1x for the trailing year to 10.3x for FY20 with EV/EBITDA equivalents of 6.8x and 5.9x respectively.

