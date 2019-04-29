Silicon Valley LiDAR pioneer to expand its headcount and operations in EMEIA over the next year

Cepton Technologies, Inc., a provider of 3D LiDAR solutions for automotive, IoT, industrial, security and mapping applications, today announced it has expanded its European presence with a new office at the iHub innovation and technology park in Derby, UK. Founded in Silicon Valley in 2016, today Cepton has a global customer base and is seeing growing demand in the EMEIA region for its high performance, long range and cost-efficient LiDAR technology.

Cepton's UK team will manage and support customer programs deploying Cepton's Micro Motion Technology (MMT) LiDAR sensors for the transport, transport infrastructure and security industries to support Cepton's customers and partners in the UK and mainland Europe, India, the Middle East and Africa. To underpin the company's growing business and expansion plans, Cepton's UK team will expand organically through the region over the next year to around a dozen technical solutions experts and engineers.

"We are extremely pleased to open our UK office at iHub in Derby, located in the heart of the UK with easy access to many of our customers and partners and a prime location to attract top talent," said Neil Huntingdon, Cepton's Vice President of Business Development. "The EMEIA region is a strategic market for Cepton with some of the world's top companies and manufacturers in the transport, transport infrastructure and security industries. We look forward to continuing to expand our footprint and operations to meet the industry's rising demand for LiDAR-based solutions."

iHub is located in Infinity Park, a new manufacturing focused innovation and technology park which is home to a range of technology and supply chain companies in the aerospace, automotive and rail sectors. Infinity Park has Enterprise Zone status, providing companies with a number of business benefits at the national and local level.

"We're very excited to welcome Cepton Technologies to the iHub. Since it opened, the iHub has gained recognition across the Midlands for its extensive services and facilities, along with its supportive and collaborative environment, which are a great platform to enable businesses to innovate and evolve," said Ann Bhatti, head of Connect Derby. "Cepton Technologies has grown globally since it was established in 2016 and we look forward to welcoming the team to the iHub innovation centre in the coming weeks."

Cepton's new UK office will be located at iHub Infinity Park Way, Infinity Park, Derby DE24 9FU, United Kingdom.

About Cepton Technologies, Inc.

Cepton Technologies, Inc. is a 3D sensing solutions provider shipping next-generation LiDAR products for the automotive, industrial and mapping markets. Founded in 2016 and led by LiDAR and advanced image industry veterans, Cepton has a leadership team that recognizes where the automotive industry and Internet of Things (IoT) market are headed and have deployed four advanced LiDAR solutions that are mapping the future. Cepton LiDAR technology delivers unrivaled detection range and resolution at low cost, to enable perception for the fast-growing market for smart machines. For more information, visit http://www.cepton.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190429005211/en/

Contacts:

Grace Guo

Cepton Technologies, Inc.

media@cepton.com