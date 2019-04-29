

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices fell slightly on Monday but held near one-week highs on expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve may cut interest rates.



Spot gold dropped 0.3 percent to $1,281.75 per ounce, after having hit its highest level since April 16 at $1,288.59 in the previous session. U.S. gold futures were down 0.4 percent at $1,283.75 an ounce.



A rally in the dollar faltered as expectations for a Fed rate cut increased after last week's GDP data showed that a gauge of inflation slowed from the previous quarter.



Although the U.S. economy grew much faster than forecast in the first quarter, Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measure, the core PCE price index, slowed notably.



The data showed that core consumer prices, which exclude food and energy prices, slowed to 1.3 percent in the first quarter from 1.8 percent.



Investors now await the Fed's two-day meeting concluding on Wednesday.



No rate change is expected, but the accompanying statement and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's subsequent press conference are likely to attract attention.



This week's U.S. economic calendar includes reports on jobs, personal income and spending, consumer confidence, pending home sales, manufacturing and service sector activity.



