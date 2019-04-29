

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alliance Resource Partners LP (ARLP) announced earnings for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $276.43 million, or $2.12 per share. This compares with $154.35 million, or $1.16 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.2% to $526.60 million from $457.12 million last year.



Alliance Resource Partners LP earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $276.43 Mln. vs. $154.35 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.12 vs. $1.16 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.69 -Revenue (Q1): $526.60 Mln vs. $457.12 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX