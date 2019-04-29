

LAS VEGAS (dpa-AFX) - Independent proxy advisory firms, ISS and Glass Lewis, have recommended that Wynn Resorts shareholders vote for all of the Board's proposals at the Annual Meeting, including the re-election of all three directors. The proxy firms also suggested Wynn shareholders to vote for the company's executive compensation package.



ISS said: 'The company has made a number of changes to its executive pay practices in 2018 and 2019 that are expected to strengthen the alignment of pay and performance.'



Glass Lewis stated: 'Given the very high level of refreshment of the company's management and board, as well as the remedial actions taken by the company following Wynn's ouster, we do not believe it is necessary for shareholders to oppose the election of any of the board's current directors based on the failings of former company officials.'



