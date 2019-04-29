Leading prostate cancer device company to attend the American Urological Association Annual Meeting at booth #2432

KOELIS, the inventor of Organ-Based Tracking fusion technology (OBT Fusion) for the diagnosis of prostate cancer, today announced that they will be showcasing their pioneering technology in addition to leading several hands-on educational sessions at this year's American Urological Association Annual Meeting.

KOELIS is committed to providing the latest innovation to the healthcare community when it comes to prostate cancer management. Their tenth year attending the meeting, KOELIS will be involved the following educational sessions:

Introduction to MR Ultrasound Fusion Guided Prostate Biopsies

Introduction to Office-Based Transperineal Prostate Interventions

"Recent updates to the 2019 EAU guidelines further validate the need for education when it comes to improving diagnostic results from MRI targeted biopsies," said Antoine Leroy, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Founder of KOELIS. "In 2006, I saw an unmet need for navigation technology in urology which ultimately inspired me to create KOELIS. We are excited to continue to expand innovation at the AUA Annual Meeting, so that every patient may eventually benefit from it."

KOELIS has assisted urologists and radiologists from around the world in their routine clinical practice for twelve years, providing the latest technology for personalized prostate cancer planning and management, from fusion biopsy to active surveillance and treatment.

"According to the American Cancer Society, 1 in 9 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during his lifetime, making it the third most common cancer in men," said Dr Andre Luis de Castro Abreu, Assistant Professor of Urology at University of Southern California. "The Trinity fusion platform is a one stop shop for clinicians to both map and precisely target the tumor within the prostate, ultimately helping to inform treatment decisions. At USC we were the first US Koelis center in 2009 and we were the first to validate the precision of Koelis' MRI fusion biopsy. The technology is user friendly and enables a patient-tailored, highly-detailed, updatable prostate cartography that is stored and shared for promoting multidisciplinary shared decisions. To date, we have successfully completed more than 2,500 transrectal and transperineal biopsies with the Trinity system."

The AUA Annual Meeting will take place from May 3-6, 2019 at McCormick Place in Chicago.

About KOELIS

KOELIS offers new concepts for the management of prostate cancer. As the inventor of image fusion for prostate cancer, KOELIS has brought a unique, accurate and rapid solution that guarantees high quality control at each stage of diagnosis. Since 2006, more than 250,000 patients across the world have benefited from KOELIS' technology. KOELIS has established itself as a key player in prostate cancer diagnosis having appeared in the most peer-reviewed journal publications (67) of any prostate cancer diagnostic company. Notable journal publications include The International Journal of Urology,RadiologyandEuropean Urologyamong others.

