

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's retail sales grew at a faster annual pace in March after easing slightly in the previous month, preliminary data from the statistical office Statistics Estonia showed on Monday.



Retail sales excluding motor vehicles and motorcycles trade rose 5.5 percent year-on-year following a 5.3 percent increase in February. In January, sales grew 5.6 percent.



A higher than average increase in turnover was recorded in stores selling textiles, clothing and footwear, household goods and appliances, and hardware and building materials.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales rebounded with 13.8 percent growth after a 5.7 percent slump in February. Sales grew for the first time in three months and the pace of growth was the fastest since December 2017, when sales increased 17.6 percent.



