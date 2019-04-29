Announcing the Latest Evolution of assyst ITOM From Axios Systems at SITS19

EDINBURGH, Scotland, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Axios Systems, a leading provider of IT Service Management (ITSM) and IT Operations Management (ITOM) solutions, will launch the evolution of its assyst ITOM offering at the SITS19 event in London this week.

Taking place at the ExCeL Arena in London between the 1st and 2nd of May, SITS is the UK's leading event for Service Desk and IT Support professionals, attracting over 75 exhibitors. Axios Systems will be present on Stand 550 on both days.

An all-in-one ITSM and ITOM solution, assyst addresses common IT challenges such as improving efficiency, enhanced security and achieving greater ROI, while supporting organizations towards Digital Transformation.

The latest iteration of assyst ITOM focuses on three key areas: Employee Experience, Discovery & Management of Endpoints, and Platform Support & Security.

Meeting the growing demand of its offering across different territories, additional languages - including French - are now available in assyst v5. This enhancement supports Axios Systems' strategy to support areas which typically have strict regulatory requirements such as government or public bodies.

Discovery and endpoint management have been bolstered in the new version, with increased support for the latest operating systems, device types (including Thin Clients) and added support for Apple MAC OS.

Enhancements have also been made to the security, scalability and performance of assyst, including a new Windows agent, support for HTML5, AES encryption and the latest version of MySQL, and privileged access management to protect the IT accounts required by assyst ITOM.

Steve Spratt, Chief Operations Officer at Axios Systems said: "The latest iteration continues to show Axios' commitment to ease of use over a wide range of device types allowing our customers to really understand what they have in place and what they can start to optimize."

About Axios Systems

Axios Systems is committed to delivering innovative IT Service Management (ITSM) and IT Operations Management (ITOM) solutions that help customers not only improve their infrastructure operations, but also enhance service delivery across business functions, including HR, Facilities Management and Finance. Axios is recognized as a world leader by leading analysts and their global client base, with a 100% focus on service management technologies.

Axios's enterprise software, assyst, is a turnkey, all-in-one solution that was designed to transform IT departments into profitable business-focused customer service teams. assyst adds tangible value to each client's organization by building on the ITIL framework and Bi-Modal concepts to help solve their business challenges.

assyst is accredited for all 16 PinkVERIFY ITIL processes, and Axios was the first vendor to achieve this within one comprehensive out-of-the-box solution.

Axios is unique in the market compared to competitors like ServiceNow, Cherwell and BMC who provide a development platform approach to develop features Vs activating them in an already existing "Fit-for-Purpose" solution.

