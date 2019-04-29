Findit, Inc.: Findit Provides Online Marketing to CBD Companies to Gain Brand Awareness and Drive Customers

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2019 / Findit, Inc., a Nevada Corporation that trades under the stock symbol (OTC PINK: FDIT), owner of Findit.com, a Social Networking Content Management Platform that empowers members to get more out of their current social networking accounts announces online marketing services to CBD companies that want to get more exposure.

Findit online marketing campaigns are catered to your specific needs where we work with you to identify your online marketing goals so that our CBD marketing campaigns align with your overall marketing objectives.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ret4HCX7Tmw

Findit online marketing campaigns include a variety of paid for services on Findit, but can be customized to fit your needs. We offer Findit Vanity URL's, which are an extension of Findit.com such as https://www.findit.com/cbd In this case, 'CBD' is the URL for CBD Unlimited, Inc. stock symbol (EDXC) one of Findit's clients. CBD Unlimited is a distributor of CBD products that offers CBD products on a wholesale and retail basis. Findit Vanity URLs that are specific to their products (or store) in a specific location can index in outside search engines, that include Google (GOOG), Yahoo and Bing (MSFT). Findit URLs can be anything you choose, such as your name, the name of your business, a product or service, or a phrase that describes what you want others to know about you. By having several Findit URLs you are providing search results within Findit that can match up to specific products.

Findit online marketing campaigns include content creation, where our team of dedicated writers create customized content on your behalf that is geared towards the CBD industry and focuses on what you want to index for, and what you want your target audiences to find you under when they do a search. This content is created on Findit and syndicated to other social sites that include Google My Business (GOOG), Facebook (FB), Twitter (TWTR) and bookmarking sites, so that your brand name and the specific names of products can be seen by people scrolling their social feeds and seeing your name.

Findit offers video production, like the one featured in this release. Videos and pictures are typically what are shared most throughout social media. Your marketing campaign can include videos that we produce for you, which are white labeled, and can highlight yourself, business, products, or services, or whatever else you wish to inform people about through the video.

Clark St. Amant of Findit stated, 'What so many CBD business owners want to achieve with their online marketing strategy is to reach new and existing customers who are using search engines to find a specific product that they offer. We have been providing online marketing services for CBD Unimited, Inc. previously known as Endexx, Corporation (EDXC) for the past several years. Our campaign strategy has been to increase CBD Unlimited's brand recognition and increase their online and in store sales."

To set up your own CBD customized marketing campaign with Findit today call us at 404-443-3224. We can help to get you started on your online marketing campaign.

Join today at https://www.findit.com. Follow us on Findit at https://www.findit.com/findit/rightnow.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit, Inc., owns Findit.com a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing, and other search engines crawl content posted in Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites that include but are not limited to Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIN and Pinterest by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account and post listings manually. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increased brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

SOURCE: Findit, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/543298/Findit-Provides-Online-Marketing-to-CBD-Companies-to-Gain-Brand-Awareness-and-Drive-Customers