

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The trading pattern of U.S. Futures Index in the initial hours points to a lower opening for Wall Street.



Personal Income and Outlays and Dallas Fed Manufacturing Survey are the major economic announcements on Monday.



Earnings reports from corporates such as Alphabet, Generala Electric, General Motors, McDonald's, Pfizer DowDuPont are expected this week.



The central bank is scheduled to announce its latest monetary policy decision on Wednesday.



As of 7.45 am ET, the Dow futures were losing 21.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 1.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were declining 5.25 points.



The U.S. stocks ended Fridays session at their best levels of the day. The Dow rose 81.25 points or 0.3 percent to 26,543.33, the Nasdaq climbed 27.72 points or 0.3 percent to 8,146.40 and the S&P 500 advanced 13.71 points or 0.5 percent to 2,939.88.



On the economic front, the Commerce Department's Personal Income and Outlays for February will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.3 percent, while it declined 0.1 percent in the prior month.



Dallas Fed Manufacturing Survey for April will be issued at 10.30 am ET. The Production index in the prior year month was 11.5.



Asian stocks turned in mostly lower on Monday.



Chinese stocks ended notably lower. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index dropped 23.90 points or 0.77 percent to 3,062.50 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gained 287.80 points or 0.97 percent to finish at 29,892.81.



Financial markets in Japan were closed for the Golden Week holidays.



Australian markets pulled back from a more than 11-year high. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 26.10 points or 0.41 percent to 6,359.50. The broader All Ordinaries index ended down 23.60 points or 0.36 percent at 6,449.60.



European shares are trading lower. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is down 12.15 points or 0.22 percent, the German DAX is losing 35.65 points or 0.29 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is dropping 3.57 points or 0.05 percent. The Swiss Market Index is losing 3.47 points or 0.05 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.50 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX