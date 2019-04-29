Xi delivers keynote speech at second B&R forum

BEIJING, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from China Daily:

Editor's note: President Xi Jinping delivered a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing on Friday. In these series of stories, we take an in-depth look at Xi's speech, the achievements made since the initiative was proposed six years ago and how people abroad view the changes.

Highlights of Xi's keynote speech

President Xi Jinping delivered a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the Second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing on Friday. Here are the highlights.

Belt and Road opens up new space for global economic growth

Joint building of the Belt and Road has opened up new space for the world's economic growth. It also created a new platform to boost international trade and investment, expanded new practices to optimize the global economic governance, and made new contributions to improving people's well-being of all countries.

High-quality development of Belt and Road stressed

The principle of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits should be upheld. The open, green and clean approaches should be adhered to. The goals of high-standard, livelihood-improving and sustainable development should be achieved.

High-quality, sustainable infrastructure under BRI highlighted

Infrastructure is the cornerstone of connectivity and a bottleneck of development confronting many countries. Building infrastructure with such standards can help countries give full play to their advantages in resources and better integrate into the global supply, industry and value chains for interconnected development.

China to sign more high-standard free trade agreements

China will negotiate and sign high-standard free trade agreements with more countries.

China to support 5,000 people for BRI innovation exchanges

China will support 5,000 people from innovation sector in Belt and Road countries in conducting exchanges, training programs and joint researches in the next five years.

Sustainable development under BRI stressed

China will work with other parties to promote a coalition of sustainable cities and an international coalition for green development under the Belt and Road Initiative.

China to invite 10,000 representatives of political parties, think tanks, NGOs from B&R countries

A total of 10,000 representatives of political parties, think tanks and non-governmental organizations from countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative will be invited to China for exchanges in the next five years.

China to allow foreign businesses in more sectors with controlling or full stake

China will allow foreign investors to operate businesses in more sectors with controlling or full stake. China will roll out a new batch of pilot free trade zones.

China prohibits forced technology transfer

China will step up protecting the legitimate rights and interests of foreign owners of intellectual property rights, and prohibit the forced transfer of technology. China will create a business environment in which the value of knowledge is respected.

China to increase imports on larger scale

China will increase imports of goods and services on a larger scale. China will further lower its tariff rates.

China not to adopt beggar-thy-neighbor currency devaluation

China will continue to improve the exchange rate formation mechanism of its currency, the renminbi, and keep the exchange rate generally stable on a reasonable and balanced level.

China establishes mechanism for fulfilling international agreements

China attaches great importance to the establishment of a constraint mechanism for the fulfillment and implementation of international agreements, and the modification and improvement of laws and regulations in accordance with the need of further opening-up.

Fair treatment to Chinese enterprises, students, scholars abroad called for

All countries should create a sound investment environment, and treat Chinese enterprises, students and scholars abroad as equals. All countries should provide a fair and friendly environment for them to carry out normal international exchanges and cooperation.

