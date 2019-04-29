

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A report released by the Commerce Department on Monday showed a smaller than expected uptick in U.S. personal income in the month of March, although the report also showed a significant increase in personal spending during the month.



The Commerce Department said personal income inched up by 0.1 percent in March after edging up by 0.2 percent in February. Economists had expected income to climb by 0.4 percent.



Meanwhile, the report said personal spending jumped by 0.9 percent in March after ticking up by 0.1 percent in February and rising by an upwardly revised 0.3 percent in January.



The Commerce Department provided new data for both February and March in this month's report due to the impact of the recent government shutdown.



Economists had been expecting personal spending to rise by 0.2 percent in February and climb by 0.7 percent in March.



