In April 2019, Oryzon released the results from the first two cohorts in the Phase II REIMAGINE trial, namely borderline personality disorder (BPD) and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). The datasets included the first efficacy results, which demonstrated vafidemstat's potential in aggression management in these patients. REIMAGINE is a basket trial, enrolling patients with two neurodegenerative and three psychiatric diseases, hence the cohorts were small (six patients each). All primary and secondary endpoints were met with high statistical significance, which prompted Oryzon to announce that it now plans to expand vafidemstat's R&D beyond the currently ongoing other Phase II trials in Alzheimer's disease (results in H219) and multiple sclerosis. Our valuation is higher at €430m or €11.0/share (€9.3/share previously) with the inclusion of BPD.

