During a monthly press conference at the Parliamentary Lounge, St Kitts and Nevis' Prime Minister Timothy Harris announced that 3,828 families would benefit from the Poverty Alleviation Programme this week. This is due to a stronger economy, the PM says. The scheme provides each household that earns less than EC$3,000 per month with a financial aid worth EC$500, sourced from the islands' leading Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme.

Prime Minister Harris also announced progress in other public sector projects, such as road rehabilitations, airport upgrades and cruise pier development. St Kitts and Nevis' CBI Programme also sponsors some of these initiatives. CBI empowers foreign investors to acquire second citizenship in exchange for a monetary contribution utilised for the islands' national advancement. The programme closely aligns with the country's commitment to sustainable growth policies.

"To date, my Government has assisted an average of 3,848 households," PM Harris noted. "The average monthly disbursement is in the region of $1.9m and the total processed by the Accountant General's Department for the four months is $7.7m," he added, referring to the previous pay-out under the Poverty Alleviation Programme that started in December last year.

Since 1983, the Caribbean islands of St Kitts and Nevis have been offering global individuals and their families a means of obtaining second citizenship, unlocking a series of benefits. These include access to better education, the safety of a leading rule of law state and visa-free and visa-on-arrival travel to 158 countries and territories.

Last year, PM Harris heralded in a new channel of investment under the CBI Programme, appropriately named the Sustainable Growth Fund (SGF). Revenue generated from the SGF is channelled into supporting education, infrastructural developments, tourism, economic growth and improving the entrepreneurial climate. To encourage sustainable national development, the SGF was positioned as the most straightforward route to the citizenship of St Kitts and Nevis. In operation for over three decades, the programme continues to further strengthen its due diligence processes, which all applicants must pass before being considered. As the longest-standing programme of its kind, the islands' economic citizenship is known as the industry's Platinum Standard brand.

CS Global Partners is the international legal advisory mandated by the Government to promote the Citizenship by Investment Programme worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190429005050/en/

Contacts:

Thomas Kohn

pr@csglobalpartners.com

+(44)2073184343

www.csglobalpartners.com