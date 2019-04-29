Origin Energy, a Leading Australian Integrated Energy Player, Joins German Energy Leader innogy with Investment in Provider of Trusted Secure Computing and Data Rights Management Solutions

Origin Energy, a leading Australian integrated energy company, joined German energy leader innogy SE, Philips, Sony, World Innovation Lab (WiL), and others, as a strategic investor in Intertrust. As deregulation and decentralized renewable energy transform the energy space, major utilities are turning to data-driven business models and IoT to maintain their lead. These industry vanguards are partnering with Intertrust to leverage the technology provider's expertise in securing and managing the exchange of energy data and its ability to ensure the expectation of trust in these transactions.

"Advancements like the proliferation of connected devices and decentralized renewable energy sources have driven and will continue to drive fundamental shifts in energy markets around the world, moving them toward data-driven models," said Frank Calabria, chief executive officer at Origin Energy. "Intertrust is a leader in driving this transformation globally, and is the ideal partner to help leaders in the space evolve ahead of these changes, and capitalize on growth opportunities presented by connecting and controlling distributed assets."

Founded in 1990, Intertrust pioneered an entire generation of secure computing and data rights management technologies that power modern media distribution, app stores, and now cloud based enterprise data sets in energy, auto and healthcare. All major media distribution systems and app stores are built under license to Intertrust's technologies.

Innogy and WiL have renewed their commitment to Intertrust by also investing in this round. Additionally, Origin and Intertrust have also entered into a research and development partnership and have formed a joint research lab to develop new data-driven products for the global energy market and the Internet of Things.

"Our technologies are ideal for supporting the data-driven transformation of the energy industry," said Talal G. Shamoon, chief executive officer of Intertrust. "As IoT and cloud computing penetrate the energy industry, our data rights management and secure systems technologies are the ideal tools to enable secure data exchange, network planning and trading for IoT-based retail, grid, trading and renewable energy applications. Origin is a tremendous strategic partner for us; not only is Australia a hotbed of innovation and an amazing market, but the joint R&D partnership we've formed will be a crucible for developing new technologies in the energy space."

Intertrust's trusted data sharing infrastructure provides utilities with quality data management to create efficiencies and new monetization channels for energy companies around the world. Intertrust provides the utility industry a trusted platform that manages energy industry-related data with the goal of helping users discover and make use of valuable insights, while ensuring data privacy and integrity. In its nearly 30 years, Intertrust has brought revolutionary products to market that have transformed the way distributed operating systems and digital commerce take place. From DRM for the media market to new products in data rights management for energy, health and automotive applications, Intertrust continues to break boundaries and make our connected world more trustworthy.

About Origin Energy

Origin Energy is a leading Australian integrated energy company with approximately 4.1 million customer accounts, and over 6,000 MW of power generation capacity. Origin Energy is also a large natural gas producer as the upstream operator of Australia Pacific LNG, its incorporated joint venture with ConocoPhillips and Sinopec, which supplies natural gas to domestic markets and exports LNG under long term contracts to China and Japan.

About Intertrust

Intertrust provides trusted computing products and services to leading global corporations from mobile, CE and IoT manufacturers, to service providers, and enterprise software platform companies. These products include the world's leading digital rights management (DRM), software tamper resistance, and technologies to enable private data exchanges for various verticals including energy, entertainment, retail/marketing, automotive, fintech, and IoT.

Founded in 1990, Intertrust is headquartered in Silicon Valley with regional offices in London, Tokyo, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Beijing, Seoul, Riga, and Tallinn. The company has a legacy of invention, and its fundamental contributions in the areas of computer security and digital trust are globally recognized. Intertrust holds hundreds of patents that are key to Internet security, trust, and privacy management components of operating systems, trusted mobile code and networked operating environments, web services, and cloud computing.

Additional information is available at intertrust.com, or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

