UNEEQO INC: Uneeqo Inc. (UNEQ) Relocates Offices To Hong Kong

HONG KONG / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2019 / Uneeqo Inc. (OTC PINK: UNEQ), would like to announce that as of May 1st, 2019 its corporate and development headquarters will be relocated to Kowloon Bay, Kong Kong.

Hong Kong has become the epicenter in Asia for a market estimated at over 3 billion people for FINTECH and digital payment solutions. As such, UNEQ saw a strategic advantage to relocate its offices to Hong Kong to access a plethora of talent in both programming and marketing.

According to Dr. A. Haque, CEO "Uneeqo sees Hong Kong as a magnet for talent and also is the largest customer base for digital payment solutions on the planet. Uneeqo is also focusing on telecommunications payment and reconciliation software in the region, putting us closer to our existing customers."

About Uneeqo Inc.

Uneeqo, Inc. is a technology company which provides professional digital and design services to those involved in a multitude of online verticals utilizing distributed ledger technology, including FINTECH and e-gaming. Uneeqo, will also be providing its own digital wallet applications which is a software program that stores private and public keys.

Uneeqo, has completed development of a peer-to-peer digital token platform built upon a distributed, decentralized public ledger that is both viewable and easily audited by transacting parties through unbreakable, encrypted smart contracts. It is a platform that makes the entire process of issuing decentralized utility tokens both transparent and credible. From the landing page, users are taken to an onboarding module which includes user registration, KYC, Profiles, and Dashboard. KYC enables your investor to easily certify their status as Accredited Investors or Qualified Investment Buyers (QIBs). For all offerings, it is the issuer's responsibility to ensure buyers are not blacklisted individuals that can pose financial crime risk for the initial offering.

At the helm of the Uneeqo Inc. team is Dr. Haque, a business development professional with extensive experience in international business in the medical, technology and automotive sectors, as well as a leading consultant in regenerative medicine and cell therapy. In the past, Dr. Haque has held various positions at Wright Medical Europe and Stryker Corporation, along with many of its mergers and acquisitions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications Contact:

Contact: A. Haque

Email: corporate@uneeqoinc.com

Phone: +44 0 208 243 869

For more information, visit Uneeqo's website at http://uneeqoinc.com

SOURCE: Uneeqo, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/543288/Uneeqo-Inc-UNEQ-Relocates-Offices-To-Hong-Kong