ESCHBORN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Börse AG (DBOEY.PK, DBOEF.PK) said Monday that Joachim Faber has informed the company he will resign as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the company, effective as of the close of the annual general meeting 2020. He will also withdraw from the Supervisory Board.



Deutsche Borse will inform the capital market and the public of the succession of Joachim Faber in due course.



