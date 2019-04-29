The Health Industry Summit (tHIS) 2019, organized by Reed Sinopharm, will scale up with a total exhibition area of 400,000m2. For the first time, it will adopt the "Two Cities One Show" mode to be launched in Shanghai and Hangzhou, two key cities in China's Yangtze Economic Belt, namely China International Medicinal Equipment Fair (CMEF) and PHARMCHINA at the National Convention and Exhibition Center (Shanghai) on May 13-17, and API China China's leading exhibition for the pharmaceutical manufacturing sector at Hangzhou International Expo Center on May 8-10.

This year, tHIS 2019 will highlight massive health technologies including medical technology and instruments, medicines, and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The "Big Health Exhibition Week" will gather more than 7,400 exhibitors from over 30 countries and regions and 230,000 visitors from 150 countries, with over 130 meetings to be held.

The 81st CMEF will open concurrently with Intelligent Health China 2019 and the 28th International Component Manufacturing & Design Show (ICMD) to cover the full industrial chain including medical instruments and medical technologies. It will highlight 10 clusters, international medical transformation innovation competitions, shows and nearly 60 academic conferences. The 81st PHARMCHINA will launch activities such as innovation forums, marketing forums, pharmaceutical agent meetings.

API China (Hangzhou), as a renowned comprehensive display and business platform of China's pharmaceutical industry, will work with leading pharmaceutical companies to promote pharmaceutical technology innovation and product upgrade in China.

Major exhibitors will include Mindray, Shinva, United Imaging, GE, Siemens, Philips, Yuyue, JD.COM, Omron, Foxconn, Intel, and Chinese pharmaceutical giants such as Sinopharm, Shanghai Pharma and CR Pharmaceuticals.

In tHIS' nutrition sector, three major exhibitions, namely Natural Health Nutrition Expo (NHNE), International Food and Beverage Expo (NFBE), and Nutration Health Ingredients (NHi), will cover the whole nutrition industry chain from R&D, production to sales. GNC, Jamieson Bodybuilder, Enervite, JSC TWINS TEC, Good Health, and more will come. As the most influential event in the global health industry, tHIS is committed to providing global customers with all-round support in the Chinese market and maintaining the linkage between the global market and the Chinese market.

