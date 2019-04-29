Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2019) - Rain City Resources (CSE: RAIN) is one of the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange, The Vancouver-based mineral exploration company is focused on base metals, rare earth elements, precious metals and gems in Canada.

Rain City has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Northern Champion Property. To exercise its option, Rain City is required make cash payments of $130,000, issue 700,000 shares and incur $650,000 in exploration expenditures on the property, all staged over a four-year period.

The Northern Champion Property, located approximately 29 kilometres west-northwest of the town of Princeton in southern British Columbia, is road accessible via the Tulameen River road. There are 6 mineral occurrences in the Minfile database that are plot within the boundaries of the current Northern Champion Property. A grab sample from the Blue Gold showing near Mount Britton analysed 0.085 grams per tonne gold, 49.1 grams per tonne silver, 2.26% copper, 2.95 % lead, 5.74 % zinc and 0.11 % cadmium.

The company recently closed its IPO through Canaccord Genuity, raising gross proceeds of $400,000 from the placement of 4 million shares at $0.10.

For more information, please contact Richard Penn, CEO, at 778-384-8923.

