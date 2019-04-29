

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Belgium's economic growth slowed in the three months to March, preliminary data from the National Bank of Belgium showed on Monday.



Gross domestic product grew 0.2 percent quarterly after a 0.4 percent expansion in the final three months of 2018. Growth was 0.3 percent in the third quarter.



On a year-on-year basis, GDP increased 1.1 percent in the first quarter following 1.2 percent growth in the fourth quarter of last year.



The pace of annual growth slowed for a second straight quarter.



In 2018, full year growth was 1.4 percent.



