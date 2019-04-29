IDC MarketScape names EY a leader for business consulting services

- IDC MarketScape recognizes EY leadership across all geographies

LONDON, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EY has been recognized as a leader for business consulting services in all geographies by the IDC MarketScape: Business Consulting Services 2019 Vendor Assessment.

According to the worldwide report,1 "Among buyers worldwide, EY is perceived to do very well at helping clients increase productivity and improving clients' talent performance, retention, and engagement. On engagements, EY's performance is considered above average in terms of delivering on value-creating innovation and offering high-quality staff/service."

According to the EMEA report,2 "Among buyers in EMEA, EY is perceived to be better than many of its peers at helping clients comply with new or existing regulations and improve operational efficiency. On engagements, EY's performance is considered above average in terms of offering high-quality staff, providing technical insights, and meeting the project timeline."

According to the APAC report,3 "Among buyers in APAC, EY is perceived to be outstanding in helping clients reduce costs and improve productivity. On engagements, EY's performance is considered above average in terms of transferring knowledge/skills to the client, integrating appropriate analytics, and helping implement change that produces results."

Finally, according to the Americas report,4 "Among buyers in the Americas, EY is perceived to be better than many of its peers at helping clients develop digital products or services and to help clients improve their talent performance, retention, and engagement. On projects, EY's performance is considered above average in terms of providing technical insights and delivering on value-creating innovation. "

Norman Lonergan, EY Global Vice Chair, Advisory, says:

"We are committed to providing EY clients with the most valuable insights possible, as the teams help them embrace innovation and navigate a changing marketplace. In order to do this, we continue to invest significantly in EY people and resources so that we are well equipped to provide impactful growth, now and into the future. We are extremely pleased that the efforts have been recognized by IDC MarketScape and are proud to be named as a leader for business consulting services across all geographies."

Gard Little, IDC Research Vice President, says:

"Having spoken both to EY clients and its consulting leadership, it is clear the global organization has the mix of strategies and capabilities conducive to success in providing business consulting services in both the short and the long term."

To learn more about EY Advisory services, visit ey.com/en_gl/advisory.

Barbara Burgess

EY Global Media Relations

+1 212 773 1652

barbara.burgess@ey.com

1 IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Business Consulting Services 2019 Vendor Assessment, Doc US44339119, April 2019

2 IDC MarketScape: EMEA Business Consulting Services 2019 Vendor Assessment, Doc US43699818, April 2019

3 IDC MarketScape: Asia/Pacific Business Consulting Services 2019 Vendor Assessment, doc # Doc US43699518, April 2019

4 IDC MarketScape: Americas Business Consulting Services 2019 Vendor Assessment, doc # Doc US44339219, April 2019

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/381362/EY_Logo.jpg