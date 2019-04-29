Arm today announced the appointment of Inder M. Singh as executive vice president and chief financial officer (CFO) with immediate effect. Singh will lead Arm's global finance organization and report to Arm CEO Simon Segars.

"As CFO of Arm, I have a unique opportunity to help architect the future of one of the world's most transformative technology leaders," said Singh. "I believe Arm is the only company at the center of the convergence of Artificial Intelligence, 5G and IoT and I look forward to defining the financial strategy for its next era of growth."

More insights from Singh on why he joined Arm can be found here.

Singh joins Arm from Unisys, which he joined in March 2016 and served as senior vice president and CFO. At Unisys, Singh led all finance functions including controllership, treasury, taxes, investor relations, M&A and corporate strategy.

"Inder's financial expertise in multiple technology markets is a strong addition to Arm's management team," said Simon Segars, chief executive officer, Arm. "His experience and proven track record of finance leadership in Fortune 500 technology companies will be invaluable as Arm targets new growth opportunities fueled by 5G, automotive, IoT, hybrid cloud infrastructures and Machine Learning."

Prior to Unisys, Singh was managing director, technology, media and communications at SunTrust Bank. Singh also held financial leadership roles at Comcast Corporation, Cisco Systems and AT&T/Lucent Technologies and has a decade of experience as an equity analyst.

Singh holds a bachelor's and master's degree in Engineering from Columbia University's School of Engineering and Applied Science. He also holds an MBA in Finance from New York University's Stern School of Business.

