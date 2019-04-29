sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 29.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 604 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

81,25 Euro		+0,17
+0,21 %
WKN: A1JYNM ISIN: US4571871023 Ticker-Symbol: CNP 
Aktie:
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
INGREDION INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INGREDION INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
82,36
82,73
16:39
82,34
82,75
16:39
29.04.2019 | 16:05
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Ingredion Incorporated: INGREDION TO PRESENT AT BMO CAPITAL MARKETS 14TH ANNUAL FARM TO MARKET CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK

WESTCHESTER, Ill., April 29, 2019 - Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to diversified industries, will present at BMO Capital Markets 14th Annual Farm to Market Conference on Thursday, May 16 in New York City.

James Gray, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat at 8:50 a.m. Eastern Time (7:50 a.m. Central Time). The presentation will be webcast live on, www.ingredion.com (http://www.ingredion.com/), in the "Company and Investors" section, under "Investors/Presentations & Webcasts/Presentations." Participants are encouraged to log onto the webcast approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the presentation. A replay of the presentation will also be available for a limited time on the Company's website.

ABOUT THE COMPANY
Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in more than 120 countries. With annual net sales of nearly $6 billion, the company turns grains, fruits, vegetables and other plant materials into value-added ingredients and biomaterial solutions for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing and other industries. With Ingredion Idea Labs innovation centres around the world and more than 11,000 employees, the Company develops ingredient solutions to meet consumers' evolving needs by making crackers crunchy, yogurt creamy, candy sweet, paper stronger, and adding fiber to nutrition bars. For more information, visit ingredion.com (https://www.ingredion.com/).

###

CONTACTS:

Investors: Heather Kos, 708-551-2592

Media: Becca Hary, 708-551-2602




This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Ingredion Incorporated via Globenewswire

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)