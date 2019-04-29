The global all-terrain vehicle (ATV) transmission system market is expected to post a CAGR of -0.86% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

One of the key challenges faced by the market is the increase in ATV recalls leading to reliability issues. The wariness on the reliability and durability of ATVs can negatively impact the demand and sales of ATVs among consumers. ATV functioning and the related problems in recent years have led to the emergence of both safety concerns and reliability issues, sometimes leading to product recalls, which can result in massive revenue loss for manufacturers.

As per Technavio, the advances in ATV powertrain will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global all-terrain vehicle transmission system marketresearch report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global ATV transmission system market: Advances in ATV powertrain

The performance of the powertrain of an off-road vehicle, such as an ATV, plays a key role in the popularity of the vehicle. To increase the overall performance, the manufacturers of different ATV powertrain systems are increasingly making use of performance-optimizing techniques. The same can be seen in the global ATV market; wherein, the ATV powertrain manufacturers are making use of integrated systems, which encompassed two-three systems in one system. The vendors operating in ATV powertrain systems are working on developing a two-stage transaxle for ATVs. Through this method, the overall performance of the transmission system can be increased by reducing the rotating inertial mass. The manufacturers of ATV powertrain systems are also increasingly focusing on achieving superior acceleration by keeping the weight of the transaxle as low as possible. For this, optimum manufacturing techniques and materials are needed. Such developments would positively impact the market in focus.

"Apart from the advances in ATV powertrain, the growing demand for ATVs in APAC, greater use of ATVs in off-road sports and recreational activities, an increase in ATV offerings with automatic transmissions, and the emergence of all-electric ATVs are some major aspects that are expected to accelerate the growth of the market further during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global ATV transmission system market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global all-terrain vehicle transmission system market by application (utility ATV and sport ATV) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA, respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the growing viewership of off-road vehicle championship in the region.

