The global ankle replacement (arthroplasty) market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 9% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the global ankle replacement (arthroplasty) market is the technological advancements and new product launches. The adoption of total ankle replacement (TAR) is increasing significantly to address the problems of ankle OA and to preserve joint mobility. This is mainly because of improved imaging technologies, innovative implant designs, and advanced instrumentation. While the first and second-generation ankle implants had constraint issues and limited function, the third and fourth-generation ankle implants feature improved designs and involve the use of innovative technologies. These advanced technologies include improved ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene (UHfv1WPE) wear, patient-specific cut guide, and overall improved survivorship. Moreover, new surgical techniques enable TAR surgeries to be performed through smaller incisions, which allow for short hospital stays, reduced blood loss, minimal pain, and a quick return to function.

As per Technavio, the increasing preference for TAR over ankle fusion will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global ankle replacement (arthroplasty) market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global ankle replacement (arthroplasty) market: Increasing preference for TAR over ankle fusion

Ankle fusion has long been considered the gold standard treatment for end-stage ankle arthritis. However, this treatment has limitations in terms of the range of motions, abnormal gait, and it increases the long-term risk of arthritis in adjacent hindfoot joints. As a result, there is a higher preference for TAR as it offers several advantages such as the maintenance of motion of the ankle and the reduced risk of developing arthritis in adjacent joints. Postoperative rehabilitation and the recovery period after a TAR procedure is also shorter than after an ankle fusion. Patients undergoing TAR procedures can walk pain-free with a normal gait within a year of the surgery.

"Technological advances in instrumentation, implant designs, and surgical techniques are resulting in long-term outcomes and reduced failure rates with TAR. Several professional societies such as the American College of Foot and Ankle Society (ACFAS) endorse TAR as a safe and effective treatment option for patients with arthritic conditions. In addition, the number of surgeons specializing in TAR surgeries is increasing, especially in geographies such as Western Europe and North America. All of these factors will result in an increase in the number of ankle replacement surgeries which will drive market growth during the forecast period," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global ankle replacement (arthroplasty) market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global ankle replacement (arthroplasty) market by product (FB ankle systems, and MB ankle systems) and geographic regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The North America region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW respectively. The market growth in North America can be attributed to the increased healthcare expenditure, the increasing number of TAR procedures, and the rising prevalence of OA involving the ankle joint and related risk factors.

