A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing demand for docking stations for material handling. The growth of the manufacturing sector and the increasing intensity of competition in the e-commerce industry across the world necessitates the improvement of warehouse management for an efficient supply chain process. Computing devices are used for multiple applications, including data collection, inventory management, merchandising, communication, and vehicle tracking. These devices play a vital role in supply chain management, wherein the warehouse staff needs to collect and update supply chain data instantaneously, accurately, and securely. This necessitates the use of docking stations that can connect multiple devices. Thus, changes in operational structure and rapid implementation of Industry 4.0 will create a high demand for mobile computing devices and docking stations.

As per Technavio, the increasing focus on design enhancement of docking stations will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global docking station marketresearch report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global docking station market: Increasing focus on design enhancement of docking stations

Docking stations are primarily used for multi-monitor display setups and connecting PCs or tablets with various other devices such as keyboards, mice, and printers. Design enhancements of docking stations are focused on ease of use and support additional functionalities. Most of the tablet docking stations have a snap-on cover and an electrical connector that is exposed outside the docking case and this type of design is prone to damages. Also, most of the docking stations are capable of docking tablets only in a single direction, which results in operational inconvenience. Thus, the trend of focusing on design enhancements of docking stations is expected to have a positive impact on the global docking station market in the near future, as several vendors are coming out with innovative and efficient products.

"Apart from the increasing focus on design enhancement of docking stations, docking station manufacturers are continuously innovating and developing advanced docking stations by incorporating features such as USB 3.0, USB-C, Thunderbolt, and wireless connectivity. OEMs are incorporating these technologies in docking stations to provide every possible connectivity feature to their users. These types of technological advances are expected to be major factors driving the growth of the global docking station market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global docking station market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global docking station market by end-user (enterprise and residential), by product (PCs and smartphones and tablets) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA, respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the expansion of blockchain technologies in APAC.

