The global false eyelashes market is expected to post a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

The rising awareness about eye makeup products, dynamic fashion trends, and the availability of new, more effective, and safer products have led to a significant increase in the use of eye makeup products. In the global BPC market, millennials are largely concerned about their personal appearance and health, making them the key contributors to the global BPC market as they are technology-driven and are updated about new trends across distinct categories in the BPC market. Thus, with innovative launches, the global false eyelashes market is expected to showcase a positive outlook during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the introduction of customizable false eyelashes will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global false eyelashes marketresearch report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global false eyelashes market: Introduction of customizable false eyelashes

As every consumer has different eyelash texture, manufacturers are introducing customizable products in the global market. The growing customization trend has forced manufacturers to increase focus on this popular approach owing to changing customer requirements. Customized products can provide solutions to various issues associated with false eyelashes such as its shape, size, and design. Consumers can also choose from different options and order false eyelashes that will match their preference. These customized false eyelashes are more expensive than regular eyelashes as these are made as per individual consumer needs. Therefore, the growing popularity for customizable false eyelashes will facilitate the expansion of the global false eyelashes market during the forecast period.

"Young and affluent women are the major target customers for false eyelashes as they seek value for money. The rising consciousness about one's appearance and continuous product innovation are also helping to drive market growth. The growth in the number of working women populations has also strengthened purchasing power that pushes the procurement eye makeup products and has raised the demand for false eyelashes," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global false eyelashes market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global false eyelashes market by distribution channel (offline and online) and geographical regions (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA, respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to increasing fashion consciousness among generation X and millennials.

