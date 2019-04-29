The global fuel cell commercial vehicle market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 60% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. However, the growth momentum will decelerate in the coming years because of the decrease in year-over-year growth.

A key factor driving the growth of the global fuel cell commercial vehicle market is the favorable incentive programs for green energy vehicles. Several government bodies across the world are focusing on reducing air pollution, for which they are promoting the adoption of green energy vehicles, including fuel cell vehicles. Green energy vehicles do not emit harmful pollutants such as carbon monoxide, hydrocarbons, particulates, and volatile organic compounds. Thus, government bodies are offering incentives to OEMs to encourage the shift toward green energy vehicles. Such initiatives by government bodies across the world will promote the growth of the FCCV market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the developments toward ethanol-based fuel cell technology will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global fuel cell commercial vehicle market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global fuel cell commercial vehicle market: Developments toward ethanol-based fuel cell technology

With an aim to increase the adoption of fuel cell vehicles across the world, stakeholders in the market including OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers have been working toward developing cheaper fuel cell technology. This has resulted in the development of ethanol-based fuel cell technology, which is more cost-effective as compared to existing fuel cell technologies. The ethanol-based fuel cell is cost-effective mainly because the prominent automotive markets such as the US have abundant supplies of ethanol from the production of crops such as corn and sugarcane. Lower costs associated with the procurement of ethanol will reduce investments toward infrastructure for storing and filling hydrogen. This development will be crucial for the global FCCV market during the forecast period.

"Fuel cell costs are reducing significantly owing to consistent R&D on different catalysts, durable membrane electrode assemblies, and better electrode performance. In addition, prominent OEMs are making efforts to reduce fuel costs by implementing economies of scale. Thus, the enhancements in electrode performance and higher production of fuel cell vehicles will help in reducing fuel cell costs, which will benefit the global FCCV market significantly during the forecast period," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global fuel cell commercial vehicle market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global Fuel cell commercial vehicle market by application (M&HCV and LCV) and geographic regions (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by North America, Europe, MEA, and South America respectively. The market growth in APAC can be attributed to the rising stringency in regulations by countries such as Japan, India, and China on developing emission regulations in line with European norms.

