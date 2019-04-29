Frontier Lithium Inc.: Frontier Lithium Announces $1.5 Million Flow-Through Financing

SUDBURY, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2019 / Frontier Lithium Inc. (TSX-V: FL) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement financing for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000 (the "Offering").

The Offering will consist of the sale of flow-through units ("FT Units") at $0.40 per FT Unit to raise proceeds of up to $1,500,000.

Each FT Unit will consist of one common share in the capital stock of Frontier ("Common Share") issued on a flow-through basis and a ½ Common Share purchase warrant ("FT Warrant"). Each full FT Warrant will entitle the holder purchase one Common Share a price of $0.50 per Common Share until the date which is 24 months following the closing date of the Offering, whereupon the FT Warrants expire. The securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four month and one day statutory hold period.

Frontier Lithium reserves the opportunity to grant to eligible persons a finder's fee of a maximum 6% of the gross proceeds of the Offering and finder warrants of a maximum of 6% of the total number of Units sold under the Offering. Each finder warrant will be exercisable at an exercise price of $0.50 CDN into one common share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

All of the Shares and Warrants issued pursuant to the private placement are subject to a minimum 4-month and one day statutory hold period. The Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") and applicable securities regulatory authorities. Proceeds from the financing will be used to advance exploration of Frontier's 100% owned PAK Lithium Project located in northwestern Ontario.

About Frontier Lithium

Frontier Lithium is a Canadian junior mining company and has the largest land position on the Electric Avenue, Ontario's emerging premium lithium-metal district hosted in the Canadian Shield of northwestern Ontario. The Company's objective is to supply 3% of the worlds' lithium demand from Ontario's Electric Avenue by 2025. Frontier is implementing a phased methodology to development for becoming a rare producer of premium technical lithium concentrates required to produce high quality glass and ceramics as well as supplying chemical grade concentrates for the production of lithium chemicals required for the burgeoning lithium battery industry.

Frontier maintains a tight share structure with management ownership of 30% of the Company.

About the PAK deposit

The PAK Deposit is located at the south end of Ontario's Electric Avenue, a newly emerging premium lithium-metal district which also hosts Frontier's new discovery at Spark showing (2km northwest) and the Pennock Lake pegmatite occurrence a further 30km along Frontier's PAK Lithium Project. The PAK deposit has a current Measured and Indicated Resource of 7.5 million tonnes of 2.02% Li2O and an Inferred Lithium Resource of 1.8 million tonnes of 2.10% Li2O which has a rare technical/ceramic grade spodumene with low inherent iron (below 0.1% Fe2O3) as per its NI 43-101 Technical Report, "Preliminary Feasibility Study" disseminated on April 16, 2018.

Company Contact Information

Bora Ugurgel

Manager, Investor Relations

2736 Belisle Drive Val Caron, ON. P3N 1B3 CANADA

T. +001 705.897.7622

F. +001 705.897.7618

Additional information regarding Frontier Lithium is available on SEDAR at sedar.com under the Company's profile and on its website at frontierlithium.com, including various pictures of ongoing work at the project.

