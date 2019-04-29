Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Metalloinvest Finance Designated Activity Company (IRSH) Metalloinvest Finance Designated Activity Company: Metalloinvest announces partial refinancing of its loan portfolio 29-Apr-2019 / 17:39 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Metalloinvest announces partial refinancing of its loan portfolio Moscow, Russia - 29 April 2019 - Metalloinvest ("the Company"), a leading global iron ore and HBI producer and supplier, and one of the regional producers of high-quality steel, today announces the partial refinancing of its loan portfolio. In line with Metalloinvest's Debt Management Strategy, the Company used RUB 5 bn for the advanced repayment of a portion of its loan from Sberbank, with the repayment scheduled for July 2020. The funds for the repayment were sourced from the recent issue of Metalloinvest's BO-09 series exchange bonds for the same amount - RUB 5 bn - with the coupon rate set at 8.85% annually and a put option in 7 years. # # # # For more information, please contact: Artem Lavrischev Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Ratings E: ir@metalloinvest.com T: +7 (495) 981-55-55 Metalloinvest is a leading global iron ore and merchant HBI producer and supplier, and one of the regional producers of high-quality steel. The Company has the world's second-largest measured iron ore reserve base and is one of the lowest-cost iron ore producers. Metalloinvest is wholly owned by Holding Company USM LLC. Alisher Usmanov is the major beneficiary of Holding Company USM LLC (49%). ISIN: XS0918297382 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: IRSH Sequence No.: 8418 EQS News ID: 804785 End of Announcement EQS News Service

April 29, 2019 10:39 ET (14:39 GMT)