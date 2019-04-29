Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2019) - Upco International Inc. (CSE: UPCO) (OTCQB: UCCPF) (FSE: U06) ("Upco") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Kim Ying Lee as the Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Mr. Kim Ying Lee is a senior advisor to small and mid size companies in the industrial and technology industries. He has extensive Board level experience working with public and private companies in Europe, Asia, Middle East and North America/Caribbean. He has extensive experience in five industries: (1) consulting (i.e. hospitality, transportation, technical industries and management buyouts), (2) plastic packaging materials, (3) food processing, (4) financial brokerage and asset management and (5) real estate development and construction. He has developed and implemented turnaround and growth strategies for medium sized companies. Mr Lee has been strategically as well as operationally involved with sales, marketing, production, logistics, financial, legal, tax and human resource issues. He also hired new management teams and handled bank credit lines and negotiated with trade unions. Furthermore he implemented several times new financial, logistics and management information systems. He has a Master Degree in Economics from the University of Amsterdam and a Master Degree in Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Chicago

Mr. Andrea Pagani, CEO and President of Upco, commented: "We are pleased to have Mr. Lee join our team and look forward to working with him as we grow Upco."

About Upco International Inc.

Upco International Inc. is a cloud-based mobile service company which provides high-quality voice termination to a market driven by the growing activity in online communications and commerce. Upco is a licensed Global Telecom Carrier within the international VoIP (voice over IP) wholesale business. Upco has designed a software application for Apple iOS and Android, similar to SKYPE and WhatsApp. With the forthcoming addition of the Upco e-Wallet using Blockchain Payment Services, users will be able to: send invoices, approve payments, transfer international funds, convert international currencies, and track transfers and payments. The application will also allow vendors to securely share account information with their clients.

