Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) BRSA Consolidated Earnings Presentation dated 31 March 2019 29-Apr-2019 / 16:20 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti Bank / Investor Relations ........................................ SUBJECT: BRSA Consolidated Earnings Presentation dated 31 March 2019 DATE: April 29, 2019 Please find BRSA Consolidated Earnings Presentation dated 31 March 2019 attached in Turkish and English. Please refer to Garanti Bank Investor Relations website at www.garantiinvestorrelations.com to access BRSA Unconsolidated Earnings Presentation dated 31 March 2019. In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail. We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. Yours sincerely, Garanti Bank Contact Garanti Bank Investor Relations: Tel: +90 212 318 2352 ..................... Fax: +90 212 216 5902 ..................... E-mail: investorrelations@garanti.com.tr ........................................ www.garantiinvestorrelations.com [1] .................................... Attachment Document title: BRSA Consolidated Earnings Presentation dated 31 March 2019 Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=VIITOSCLAO [2] ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: QRF TIDM: TGBD OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 8420 EQS News ID: 804833 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=595ef4909981a1f1a77eaa7d6eb493a3&application_id=804833&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=a16390542d52dd49fd1494faa9c500da&application_id=804833&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

