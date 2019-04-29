Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue XSTO Issuer: Eniro AB, LEI: 549300DYME127YXNIN46 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument: ENRO SE0011256312 ENRO PREF SE0004633956 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lifting reason: With reference to the press release published by Eniro AB on April 29, 2019 at 17.40 CET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Continuous April 30, 2019, with normal opening procedure trading from: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comments: Order books have been flushed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Related instruments: SE0011452440, SE0006789830 ---------------------------------------------------------- Contact details: Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 60 00 Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 60 00 ----------------------------------------------------------